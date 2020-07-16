Society Vietnamese citizens brought home from US Vietnamese authorities, representative offices in the US and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with the US side in conducting a flight bringing Vietnamese citizens there back home on July 15-16.

Society 350 Vietnamese citizens fly home from Japan Vietnamese authorities, representative agencies and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines partnered with Japanese authorities to carry 350 Vietnamese citizens home on July 15.

Society Deputy PM asks for new multi-dimensional poverty standards Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked ministries and agencies to soon build the national multi-dimensional poverty standards for the 2021-2025 period to submit to the Prime Minister for approval.