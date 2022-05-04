Business Reference exchange rate down 12 VND after holidays The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,128 VND/USD on May 4, down 12 VND from the rate on the last working day before the four-day national holiday (April 29).

Business Tourists to Da Nang on holiday surge The central city of Da Nang welcomed more than 254,000 tourists in the four-day holiday of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), a 3.4-fold increase compared to that of the same period last year.

Business Nearly 120 million USD to be used to build 4 aircraft maintenance workshops at Long Thanh airport The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently submitted to the Ministry of Transport for appraisal and approval four investment projects on building and operating aircraft maintenance workshops at Long Thanh International Airport with a total investment of more than 2.75 trillion VND (119.7 million USD).

Business Textile - garment sector sees strong growth The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) enjoyed a year-in-year surge of 144.2 percent in revenue to over 5.15 trillion VND (224.26 million USD) in the first quarter of 2022, completing 28.5 percent of its target for the whole year.