Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien (second from right) and Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina (second from left) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ties between Bangladesh and Vietnam have been growing in various areas, including trade, investment, agriculture, culture, education and connectivity over the past five decades, Director General of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ South East Asia Wing Najmul Huda has said.



During an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Bangladesh diplomatic ties (February 11, 1973), Huda said traditional friendship, together with the exchange of high-level visits, has created stronger impetus for bilateral ties.



Bangladesh wants to renew and reaffirm its commitments to making the best use of existing cooperation potential in various areas, including priority fields such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, exclusive economic zones of Bangladesh, information technology, e-commerce, apparel, direct air service connectivity, rattan products, banking and tourism, he said.



He added that both nations could offer the best business environment to their firms to expand operations in each other's markets.



Located in the intersection of South Asia and Southeast Asia, Bangladesh expects to make further positive contributions to connecting the two regions via promoting more institutional commitments with ASEAN, he stressed.



He expressed a hope that Bangladesh will soon become a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN and wishes to receive Vietnam’s invaluable support in this regard./.