Politics Vietnam wins international confidence: ambassador Vietnam has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure thanks to the international community’s confidence in the Southeast Asian nation, according to Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN.

Politics Vietnam’s election to UNHRC affirms efforts in promoting human rights: official Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure affirms the recognition of Vietnam's position and its effort in promoting and protecting human rights, Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu has said.

Politics Vietnam elected to UN Human Rights Council Vietnam was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) for the 2023-2025 tenure on October 11 at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. ​

Politics Vietnam to make active contributions to CICA: Ambassador Vietnam will contribute proactively, actively and responsibly to shared concerns at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Ambassador to Kazakhstan Pham Thai Nhu Mai has told the press.