Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure affirms the recognition of Vietnam's position and its effort in promoting and protecting human rights, Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu has said.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency after Vietnam won the election at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on October 11 in New York, Hieu highlighted the significance of the success as affirming and recognising Vietnam's great efforts in promoting the protection of the human rights over the past, which is also the Party and State's consistent advocate and policy, as well as one of the contents and programmes to build a law-governed socialist State that Vietnam is aiming at.



The international community highly expects that Vietnam, with its second membership at the council, will exert efforts to protect human rights, thus contributing to joint efforts of the international community in this work, Hieu said.





The Vietnamese delegation in the election at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on October 11 in New York (Photo: VNA)

According to the official, Vietnam has participated in many major pillars of the UN, from politics, development to human rights promotion and protection.



This is a righteous policy of Vietnam when joining the UN in particular, and boosting the country’s multilateral diplomacy in general, he stressed.



The official attributed the result to the close direction of Party and State leaders, and coordination by relevant ministries and sectors, press agencies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.