deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Bui Truong Giang speaks at the conference (Source: dangcongsan.vn

– The management of the Vietnam-Cambodia border in 2019 was reviewed at a conference in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on May 29.Speaking at the event, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Bui Truong Giang, a member of the National Steering Committee on border-marker planting, highlighted the importance of the work, as well as national border protection for socio-economic development.Agencies of Vietnam and Cambodia have completed 84 percent of the workload in border demarcation and are working to sign two documents to record the entire workload achieved in 2019.Those implementing border management, especially cadres, soldiers and people living in border areas, play a vital role in protecting the national border and border markers, he said.He underlined the need to raise public awareness of the importance of border protection and management.Mai Anh Nhin, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, head of the Steering Committee for border-marker planting of Kien Giang, said local authorities have directed departments and agencies to launch border communication campaigns, aiming to enhance State management on national border and territory.At the conference, reporters from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Border Guard High Command gave presentations on the Vietnam-Cambodia relations; key issues in the border demarcation work; border management and protection; and ideas to promote border trade routes between Vietnam and Cambodia.-VNA