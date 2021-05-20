Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Guyana and Suriname Pham Thi Kim Hoa has presented a copy of her credentials to Surinamese Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation Albert R. Ramdin during a recent virtual ceremony.



At the event, the ambassador conveyed greetings of Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the Surinamese President and people.



She vowed to spare no efforts to strengthen the Vietnam-Suriname solidarity, friendship and prosperity.



Previously, the Vietnamese diplomat paid a courtesy visit to Vice President of Brazil Hamilton Mourao.



The Vice President said that Vietnam is one of the fastest growing countries in Southeast Asia, with an important strategic position and located in a crucial maritime route.



Brazil considers Vietnam its important partner and it will continue working closely with the Southeast Asian country to further strengthen the bilateral relations, Mourao said, affirming that there is great potential for the two sides to expand their all-around cooperation in the framework of their comprehensive partnership.



For her part, Hoa affirmed that Vietnam appreciates Brazil's important role and position in the international arena, and wishes to strengthen the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.



The ambassador suggested the two countries strengthen exchange of delegations at all levels after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.



She proposed the two sides maintain cooperation mechanisms such as the political consultation between the two foreign ministries and the Vietnam - Brazil Joint Committee in Vietnam – the important channels for promoting the bilateral relations./.

VNA