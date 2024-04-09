Politics Acting President presents gifts to revolution contributors, border guards in Tay Ninh Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on April 9 visited the former headquarters of the Central Office for South Vietnam - a special national historical relic site - and presented gifts to revolution contributors and soldiers at Xa Mat international border gate in Tan Bien district in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman attends Vietnam Airlines’ ceremony to mark 30-year presence in China National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony held by Vietnam Airlines in Beijing on April 9 to celebrate 30 years since the national flag carrier launched the Vietnam-China air route and its 100,000th flights to China.

Politics Vietnam, Russia’s Ulyanovsk step up cooperation A delegation from Russia’s Ulyanovsk region led by its Governor Aleksey Yurevich Russkich visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Moscow on April 8.