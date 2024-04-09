Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia extends New Year greetings to Lao counterpart
Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam visited the Lao Embassy in Canberra on April 9 to offer greetings on the traditional Lao New Year festival of Bun Pi May.
Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Hung Tam (seventh from right), Lao Ambassador Sinchai Manivanh (sixth from right) and other representatives of the two embassies in Australia at their meeting in Canberra on April 9 (Photo: VNA)
Tam, who was also joined by staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy and other representative bodies of Vietnam, sent best wishes to Lao Ambassador Sinchai Manivanh, his spouse, the entire staff of the Lao Embassy in Australia, and their families on the occasion of the New Year.
He expressed his hope that on the basis of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, the two embassies will maintain exchanges in 2024 and increase coordination and mutual assistance in task performance, thereby helping enhance the two countries’ relations with Australia and exploring the possibility of the three countries’ cooperation in areas of shared interest.
Appreciating the greetings and congratulating Tam on his appointment as Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia, Ambassador Manivanh shared the outcomes of Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone’s visit to Vietnam earlier this year, which had boosted bilateral ties.
The diplomat said he hopes that the Vietnam - Laos relations as well as cooperation between the two embassies will stay strong and fruitful./.