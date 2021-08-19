Politics Thanh Hoa works to promote e-commerce, digital transformation The central province of Thanh Hoa are applying measures to boost the development of e-commerce and speed up digital transformation to catch up with the current trend of the domestic and global economy.

Politics Minister of Public Security receives new Russian Ambassador Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 18 for new Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Bezdetko Gennady Stepanovich.

Politics NA Standing Committee wraps up second meeting The National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up its second meeting in Hanoi on August 18 after two days of sitting.

Politics Vietnamese honorary consul office inaugurated in India’s Bangalore An honorary consul office of Vietnam was inaugurated in Bangalore in India’s southern state of Karnataka on August 18.