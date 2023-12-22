The figures were released by the Japan National Tourism Organisation on December 20.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, Japan is one of the top foreign destinations of Vietnamese holiday-makers, while Vietnam is also popular among Japanese tourists. In the first 11 months of 2023, Vietnam welcomed nearly 530,000 Japanese visitors.

The representative office of the Japan National Tourism Organization in Vietnam said that, in 2024, it will carry out measures to increase the number of Japanese visitors to Vietnam.

The office will also work with organizations and individuals in the industry to implement the Japanese Government’s three new tourism strategies, including “sustainable tourism development”, “increase in tourism consumption” and “regional attraction,” in order to promote tourist exchange between the two countries.

Last month, Vietnam and Japan agreed to elevate their relationship to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world”. This is hoped to provide an opportunity to boost the growth of exchanges and travel between the two countries in the coming time./.

VNA