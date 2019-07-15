Vietnam is one of the five most favourite places of Japanese tourists this summer, according to a survey announced by the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA) in July.

The association said 312 travel companies participated in the vote for the top 10 favourite places of Japanese people and the result showed that Asia dominated the list with eight destinations.

Particularly, the Southeast Asian region had three countries, namely Vietnam, Thailand, and Singapore, to enter the top five.

Hawaii surpassed Taiwan to become the most favourite summer destinations of Japanese holidaymakers.

Thailand remained the third place while Singapore and Vietnam leaped one place compared to 2018 to rank fourth and fifth, respectively.

The other places in the top 10 include Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Guam island, Italy, China and the Philippines.-VNA