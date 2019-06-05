Lam Tuc Ngan competes in the cycling event at the Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay in the Philippines (Photo: webthethao.vn)

– Vietnamese athlete Lam Tuc Ngan has secured a berth to compete at the 2019 Ironman 70.3 World Championship.Ngan won the top place in the female 25-29 years old category at the Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay in the Philippines on June 2. After three events of swimming, cycling and running, she finished first with a time of 6 hours and 2.38 minutes to earn 3,500 points.Emmanuelle Adda of the Philippines ranked second, while Nguyen Thu Thao from Vietnam finished third."I am proud to represent my country at an event held abroad. It is more special as the Philippines triathlon is a higher level compared to other countries in the region," said Ngan."It is a tough sport but I just want to encourage people to compete in their own way and never give up."The result gave Ngan a slot at the world event which will be held in France in September.This is the second time that Ngan has the chance to vie for a medal against world leading athletes.In 2018, she competed at the world event in South Africa in the female 18-24 years old group. She ranked No 61 out of 67, clocking 6:41.26.-VNA