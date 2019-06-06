Quach Thi Lan crosses finish line at the Asian Grand Prix Series to win gold (Photo: baothanhhoa.vn)

– Quach Thi Lan won gold at the Asian Grand Prix Series in Chongqing, China, on June 4.Lan finished first the women's 400m with a time of 52.63sec.Nadeesha Ramanayake of Sri Lanka was second in 53.24, and Nguyen Thi Hang, also from Vietnam, grabbed bronze in 53.29.In the women’s 100m, Southeast Asian champion Le Tu Chinh earned a bronze with a time of 11.71.Asian Games winner Bui Thi Thu Thao secured a silver in the women’s long jump with a leap of 6.34m.Athletes will compete at the second leg of the event at the same venue on June 7.Vietnam sent 16 competitors to the series which is a test for athletes to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan. - VNA