Vietnamese athletes wrap up Paralympics quest
Vietnamese athletes have concluded their journey at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games as they returned home on September 4.
The Vietnamese delegation at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) - Vietnamese athletes have concluded their journey at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games as they returned home on September 4.
This time, seven Vietnamese Paralympic athletes competed in the three sports of powerlifting, swimming and athletics.
Powerlifter Le Van Cong won a silver medal at the men’s 49kg as he succeeded in all the three lifts of 165kg, 170kg, and 173kg.
Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Nguyen Hong Minh, who is also the head of the Vietnamese delegation, said the performance of the delegation at the global sporting event is higher than expected.
Minh attributed the achievement to the efforts and determination, especially the admirable willpower of the Vietnamese athletes with disabilities at the Games.
All members of the delegation have gone into quarantine upon their return.
The Tokyo Paralympics was held from August 24 to September 5 with the participation of 4,400 athletes from 160 countries and territories around the world./.