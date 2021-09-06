Culture - Sports Archive centre hosts Nguyen Dynasty education exhibition An online 3D exhibition on education in the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) has open at the National Archives Centre I and National Archives Centre IV on the occasion of the start of the new academic year.

Culture - Sports Vietnam ranks 7th at International Army Games 2021 The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA)'s delegation ranked 7th out of 43 military delegations at the International Army Games 2021, which wrapped up on September 4.

Culture - Sports Linh Ung pagoda – must-see destination for tourists to Da Nang Linh Ung pagoda, one of three biggest and newest pagodas in Da Nang city, is only 10 km away from Da Nang centre to the northeast. Located on Son Tra peninsula on an 20ha area, the pagoda attracts thousands of tourists to come to explore its beauty and learn more about Buddhism.

Culture - Sports Local cake among world’s top 100 delicious cakes Tasteatlas, a renowned website for foodies globally, has named Vietnam’s Steamed Tapioca Layer Cake (or Bánh da lợn in Vietnamese) among its top 100 Most Popular Cakes in the world.