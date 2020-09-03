Sci-Tech Phu Tho launches intelligent operations centre Authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) put into operation an Intelligent Operations Centre (IOC) at a ceremony on August 30.

Sci-Tech Made-in-Vietnam AI platform debuted The Viettel AI Open Platform, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by the military-run telecoms group Viettel, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication at a ceremony on August 28.

Sci-Tech Advanced technology to be applied on building art, literature database Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a programme to research and build a database and announce Vietnamese art and literature works on the platform of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Sci-Tech Vietnam to release ICT White Book 2020 The 2020 White Book on information and communications technology (ICT) of Vietnam is scheduled to be issued by December 20.