Vietnamese baguettes ranked 7th in world’s 50 best street foods
TasteAtlas, a website dedicated to discovering fresh ingredients, traditional dishes, and authentic restaurants around the world, has recognised Vietnamese baguettes, known locally as “Banh mi”, as the 7th best street food in the world.
VNA
