General Secretary of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong had a working session with Acting Secretary General of the Thai House of Representatives Arpath Sukhanunh in Bangkok, on December 7 on the occasion of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's official visit to Thailand.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang has highlighted the special friendship between the two countries in his recent interview granted to Cambodia's Kampuchea Thmey Daily.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue paid an official visit to Thailand from December 7-10 at the invitation of Thai House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha. The visit affirms Vietnam's commitment to continuing to develop the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership to new heights, making it increasingly substantive and effective.

