Vietnamese, Chinese border districts celebrate 10th anniversary of relations
A ceremony took place in the northern border province of Cao Bang’s Quang Hoa district on December 7 to mark its decade-long friendship with Longzhou county in China’s Guangxi province, with which it shares an over 22.7km borderline.
The sides signed a framework agreement on establishing international friendly district-level relations on September 4, 2013, making them the first pair of districts to seal such a deal on the Vietnam - China border. Since then, they have worked together to ensure mutual security, socio-economic-cultural development, and disease prevention and control. Trade through their Ta Lung - Shuikou pair of border gates has exceeded 3.4 billion in recent years.
Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Cao Bang People's Committee Trinh Truong Huy affirmed that the two districts have abundant potential and opportunities for cooperation and development.
Secretary of the Longzhou Party Committee Feng Bo expressed his hope for the localities to further leverage their geographical and industrial advantages in beefing up the bilateral economic, commercial, mineral, cultural, and tourism cooperation.
It is necessary to build an international cooperative aluminum industrial zone between Quang Hoa’s Ta Lung town and Longzhou’s Shuikou town, he said.
On the occasion, representatives of Ta Lung and Shuikou inked a friendly cooperation pact./.