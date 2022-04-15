Vietnamese, Chinese border forces step up cooperation in law enforcement
Border guards of the northern province of Lao Cai and Hekou border management force of China’s Yunnan province discussed measures to intensify cooperation in law enforcement in the border areas during their talks on April 15.
Border guards of the northern province of Lao Cai at the online talks. (Photo: baophapluat.vn)
Despite complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past time, the two sides have maintained their close, effective coordination in the implementation of signed cooperation mechanisms.
They have exchanged information via the hotline, conducted joint patrols over law observance, and joined hands in crime combat and the pandemic fight. Both sides have made efforts to build a common border of peace, friendship and development.
At the talks, they agreed to consolidate such cooperation mechanisms, increase the sharing of information about cross-border crimes, and enhance cooperation in the investigation work.
They will also step up the communication work to promote achievements in the crime combat, and raise capacity for cooperation in drug prevention and control./.