Politics Party General Secretary congratulates leader of Hungarian Civic Alliance General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a letter of congratulations to Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary and head of the Hungarian Civic Alliance (FIDESZ).

Politics IFC pledges to further support Vietnam The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will continue its support to Vietnam, especially in green growth, climate change response and increasing productivity in the private sector, IFC Vice President for Asia and Pacific Garcia Mora pledged on April 15.

Politics Vietnam treasures comprehensive strategic partnership with India: Party chief Vietnam always treasures and wishes to enhance its comprehensive strategic partnership with India, both bilaterally and multilaterally, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said on April 15.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 15.