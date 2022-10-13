At the talk (Photo: VNA)

Lang Son (VNA) – A delegation from 11 border stations in the northern province of Lang Son held an online talk with a delegation of border guards from Chongzou city in China on October 13.



The two sides assessed their cooperation in the recent past, noting that they had worked together to implement signed joint agreements, manage border areas, and fight COVID-19 at border gates.



They had timely advised localities to switch to new goods delivery methods to prevent the pandemic from spreading in border areas, along with enhanced coordination in fighting crime.



The two sides have exchanged 71 letters, made 171 calls via hotline, held 15 face-to-face meetings at border gates; detected and handled eight cases involving 17 Chinese citizens illegally entering and exiting Vietnam. The Vietnamese side had received back 304 Vietnamese citizens who illegally entered China.



The two sides will continue exchange of information to build a border of peace, friendship, stability and development./.