Vietnamese, Chinese deputy foreign ministers talk bilateral ties
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, head of the Vietnamese government delegation to Vietnam-China territorial border negotiations and his Chinese counterpart Luo Zhaohui held a meeting in Beijing from November 26-28 to discuss Vietnam – China ties, their territorial border issues and regional and international matters of mutual concern.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Beijing (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, head of the Vietnamese government delegation to Vietnam-China territorial border negotiations and his Chinese counterpart Luo Zhaohui held a meeting in Beijing from November 26-28 to discuss Vietnam – China ties, their territorial border issues and regional and international matters of mutual concern.
Both sides lauded the maintenance of regular high-level exchanges, effective implementation of cooperation mechanisms between the Parties, ministries and localities of the two countries, as well as progress in economic-trade, investment and tourism collaboration.
They held that the mainland border situation has basically been stable while negotiation and exchange mechanisms on maritime issues have been maintained, thus laying a solid foundation for their future coordination.
Trung spoke highly of China’s efforts to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese goods, most recently dairy products, to enter the Chinese market.
He suggested both sides should develop balanced trade, deal with problems in several Chinese projects in Vietnam, and facilitate custom clearance at border gates.
On orientations for the bilateral cooperation next year, they agreed to accelerate high-level visits and meetings, hold activities to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam – China diplomatic ties and successfully organise the 12th meeting of the Steering Committee for Vietnam – China Bilateral Cooperation.
They pledged to further push forward economic, trade, investment, tourism cooperation, make it easier for Vietnamese farm produce, including durians, to soon access the Chinese market, and encourage localities to enhance mutually-beneficial coordination.
The two sides will review 20 years since the signing of the Vietnam – China mainland border treaty and 10 years after the completion of border demarcation, hold people-to-people exchange activities and enhance mutual trust and understanding.
Regarding issues at sea, they promised to seriously perform common perceptions of their senior leaders, and properly control and settle differences in order to maintain a peaceful and stable environment in the East Sea.
Trung affirmed Vietnam’s stance on maritime issues in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
On the occasion, Trung met bilaterally with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu to discuss affairs at the United Nations, and with Deputy Director of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s International Liaison Department Wang Yajun to discuss measures to boost relations between the two Parties and States./.
Both sides lauded the maintenance of regular high-level exchanges, effective implementation of cooperation mechanisms between the Parties, ministries and localities of the two countries, as well as progress in economic-trade, investment and tourism collaboration.
They held that the mainland border situation has basically been stable while negotiation and exchange mechanisms on maritime issues have been maintained, thus laying a solid foundation for their future coordination.
Trung spoke highly of China’s efforts to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese goods, most recently dairy products, to enter the Chinese market.
He suggested both sides should develop balanced trade, deal with problems in several Chinese projects in Vietnam, and facilitate custom clearance at border gates.
On orientations for the bilateral cooperation next year, they agreed to accelerate high-level visits and meetings, hold activities to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam – China diplomatic ties and successfully organise the 12th meeting of the Steering Committee for Vietnam – China Bilateral Cooperation.
They pledged to further push forward economic, trade, investment, tourism cooperation, make it easier for Vietnamese farm produce, including durians, to soon access the Chinese market, and encourage localities to enhance mutually-beneficial coordination.
The two sides will review 20 years since the signing of the Vietnam – China mainland border treaty and 10 years after the completion of border demarcation, hold people-to-people exchange activities and enhance mutual trust and understanding.
Regarding issues at sea, they promised to seriously perform common perceptions of their senior leaders, and properly control and settle differences in order to maintain a peaceful and stable environment in the East Sea.
Trung affirmed Vietnam’s stance on maritime issues in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
On the occasion, Trung met bilaterally with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu to discuss affairs at the United Nations, and with Deputy Director of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s International Liaison Department Wang Yajun to discuss measures to boost relations between the two Parties and States./.