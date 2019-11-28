Politics Can Tho voters informed about outcomes of NA’s 8th session National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has informed voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho about the outcomes of the freshly concluded 8th session of the parliament.

Politics Deputy PM: Vietnam considers Mongolia important partner Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said Vietnam considers Mongolia an important partner in the region and wants the bilateral traditional friendship to keep growing in the near future.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with speaker of RoK parliament Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met on November 28 with Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Moon Hee-sang, who said the parliament has high consensus on the continued enhancement of all-round relations with Vietnam.