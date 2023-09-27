Politics Hanoi, Beijing step up cooperation in various areas Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung voiced proposals to boost ties between the two Parties, States and capitals in the coming time during talks with his Beijing counterpart Yin Li in Hanoi on September 27.

Politics Reception held to mark China’s 74th National Day The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam organised a reception to mark the 74th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China (National Day) on September 27.

Politics Party chief hosts Cuban delegation Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 27 for a Cuban high-ranking delegation led by Politburo member of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez, who is in Vietnam to attend a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s trip to the liberated zone in the south of Vietnam.

