Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Foreign Ministry is coordinating with ministries, sectors, localities and relevant agencies to study and build plans to repatriate Vietnamese citizens who really need to return to the country, according to the ministry’s spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Speaking at the ministry’s regular press conference on January 14, Hang said many Vietnamese citizens abroad have registered to return to Vietnam from now to the Lunar New Year.

The spokeswoman noted that however, due to the appearance of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which spread very fast in some countries, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 5 issued a document instructing limiting flights bringing Vietnamese citizens abroad back to Vietnam. When really necessary, each flight must be considered and agreed by the ministries of Health, Foreign Affair, National Defence, Public Security and Transport, and then reported to the PM for decision.

The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens from abroad must meet the principles in epidemic prevention and control as well as suit the quarantine capacity in the country, Hang said.

She informed that relevant Vietnamese agencies have so far organized 299 flights bringing more than 80,000 Vietnamese citizens from 60 countries and territories back to Vietnam safely. The work has been conducted based on the pandemic situation in the world and in the country, and the domestic quarantine capacity./.