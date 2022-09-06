Flooding in Vientiane in August (Photo: Xinhua)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnamese community in northern Laos has taken action to help locals recently hit by Storm Ma-on.



From September 4-5, a working delegation led by Vietnamese Consul General in Luang Prabang province Kieu Thi Hang Phuc partnered with Military Zone II’s Special Working Group, the Vietnamese Business Association and the Vietnamese Association in Northern Laos, and spouses of Oudomxay province’s leaders presented gifts worth 160 million LAK (10,200 USD) to victims.



They also handed over 10 million LAK to Xumxon hospital in the province.



Earlier, the Vietnamese Business Association and the Vietnamese community in Northern Laos donated cash, rice and clothing worth over 171 million LAK.



Oudomxay has been the hardest hit by the storm that made landfall in Northern Laos in August. Its 25 villages were damaged, killing two./.