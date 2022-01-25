Society Nhat Tan peach village blooms ahead of Tet Nhat Tan village is located in Tay Hoi district, Hanoi. This place is considered one of the largest suppliers of peach flowers in the capital.

Society Schools to be re-opened no later than February 14 The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), Ministry of Health (MoH) together with municipal and provincial authorities are determined to re-open schools no later than February 14, said Deputy Minister of Education and Training Ngo Thi Minh.

Society Cambodian armed forces present Tet gifts to Tay Ninh armed forces Commander of the military sub-region of Cambodia’s Tbong Khmum province Lieut. Gen. Iet Bun Thuonl extended wishes and presented gifts to border guards and military officers of southern Tay Ninh province at Xa Mat international border gate in Tan Bien district's Tan Lap commune on January 24, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Ex-minister of industry and trade has jail term reduced by one year The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi decided to reduce the prision sentence for ex-minister of industry and trade Vu Huy Hoang by one year to 10 years on charges of “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”, during an appeal trial on January 24.