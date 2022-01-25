Vietnamese community in Tanzania, Morocco celebrate Tet Festival
Vietnamese people in Tanzania take a photo at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese community in Tanzania have gathered in the “Xuan Que huong” (Homland Spring) programme held at the Vietnamese Embassy in the African country's Da es Salaam city to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet), the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year.
Addressing the event, Ambassador Nguyen Nam Tien briefed participants on major achievements that Vietnam made in 2021, as well as progress in the Vietnam-Tanzania relations.
He affirmed that the Party and State highly value the contributions of the Vietnamese community in Tanzania and other countries to the national development and defence.
The ambassador also hailed the role of the Vietnamese community in Tanzania in maintaining and developing the relationship between the two countries.
Extending New Year wishes to the community, he expressed his hope that the community will continue to overcome difficulties and challenges, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain a good image of Vietnamese people in the eye of Tanzanian friends.
Participants enjoyed art performance and traditional dishes of Vietnam during the event.
A similar event was held in Morocco’s capital city of Rabat with the participation of the Vietnamese community in the country and local friends.
In a warm and fancy atmosphere, participants watched the “Xuan Que huong” programme broadcast live from Hanoi, and received New Year wishes from President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Dang Thu Thu Ha reviewed the socio-economic situation of Vietnam in 2021, and the country’s successful performance as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, as well as the Vietnam-Morocco relationship, activities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2021 and events to be held in 2022.
Prior to the event, participants offered incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh./.