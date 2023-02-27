Vietnamese Consul General Chu Duc Dung speaks at the meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Thailand. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Vietnam Embassy in Thailand and the Consulate General of Vietnam in Thailand’s Khon Kaen on February 26 had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the host country to learn of overseas Vietnamese’ concerns and strengthen coordination to make it stronger and more united.

Speaking at the meeting, Consul General Chu Duc Dung said that for years, the community helped connect overseas Vietnamese, promote patriotic traditions, preserve the national cultural identity, and maintain the teaching/learning of the Vietnamese language in Thailand.

He asked the associations to work out plans to promote solidarity, support overseas Vietnamese and engage them in community activities and movements toward the homeland.

Concluding the meeting, Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh affirmed that the Vietnamese representative offices in Thailand will try to support overseas Vietnamese to establish cultural centres, organise community activities, and continue to promote the teaching and learning of the Vietnamese in the host country, especially for the younger generation.

He also called on the associations to continue promoting their role in uniting and connecting overseas Vietnamese, as well as maintaining their image as a model outstanding Vietnamese community for those all over the world./.