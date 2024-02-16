Vietnamese community in Thailand’s Udon Thani celebrate Tet
Overseas Vietnamese (OVs) living, working and studying in Udon Thani province of Thailand gathered in a get-together on February 15 to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.
A "Xuan Que Huong" (Homeland Spring) programme in Thailand (Photo: VNA)
The event was held by the management board of the Ho Chi Minh Monument Site in Udon Thani as an annual activity to thank local authorities and people for their support for the site over the past two decades in organising important activities.
Addressing the event, Director of the management board Pham Duc Dau said the support has contributed to introducing Vietnamese culture to Thai people, and promoting the Vietnam - Thailand relationship.
A project to expand the site on an area of 4,800 sq.m is underway, he added.
Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Chu Duc Dung said that activities organised by the Vietnamese community in Udon Thani have contributed to promoting and preserving the language and traditional culture of Vietnam.
He expressed his hope that OVs in the Thai locality will continue to unite and support each other in life, serving as a bridge for the relationship between the two countries.
He took the occasion to thank local authorities and people for their assistance and facilitation to the Vietnamese community in the locality to have a stable life, contributing significantly to the development of Udon Thani in particular, and Thailand in general./.