Society Dak Lak spends 128 billion VND to support the needy during Tet The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak spent over 128 billion VND (5.22 million USD) to care for needy people and beneficiaries of social policies in the locality during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, according to the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Memorial service held for US peace activist Merle Evelyn Ratner The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on February 16 held a memorial service in Hanoi for US peace activist Merle Evelyn Ratner, a close friend of Vietnam, who passed away earlier this month.

Society Anniversary of Hai Ba Trung uprising celebrated in Hanoi with first 3D mapping show The 1984th anniversary of Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters)’s uprising was commemorated in a ceremony in Me Linh district, Hanoi on the sixth day of the first lunar month, which fell on February 15 this year.

Society Minister of Information and Communications pays working visit to VNA Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung visited and held a working session with Vietnam News Agency (VNA) at its headquarters in Hanoi on February 15, the first official day back to work following the Lunar New Year break.