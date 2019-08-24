"The View" by Ly Hoang Ly (Photo: elle.vn)

“The view” and “Lotusland” by Vietnamese painters Ly Hoang Ly and Dinh Q. Le are being showcased at a contemporary art exhibition which opened at La Moneda Cultural Centre, Chile’s Santiago on August 22.The event features 37 art works of 19 artists from Australia, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, the Republic of Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.Organised within the framework of activities to welcome the APEC Summit 2019 slated for November in Chile, the exhibitions aims to enhance understanding of regional cultures, and depict the world’s hot issues like global warming, migration, sustainable development and natural environment.Cuisine introduction and film screening will be held as part of the exhibition.The exhibition will run until September 8.-VNA