World Malaysia to expand defence cooperation with Indonesia, Philippines Malaysia has agreed to strengthen three-way defence cooperation with Indonesia and the Philippines through a trilateral cooperative arrangement (TCA), Malaysian Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has said.

World Indonesia mulls raising coal DMO to 30 percent Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (EMR) is mulling over a proposal to raise the domestic market obligation (DMO) for coal from 25 percent to 30 percent of total production to anticipate rising domestic demand, Minister Arifin Tasrif has said.