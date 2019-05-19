Viettel Tanzania (Halotel) – a subsidiary of Viettel Military Industry and Telecom Group in the East African country, handed over four solar panels to the village. (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy, the Vietnamese Women’s Association in Tanzania and Nguyen Photo Studio on May 18 presented gifts to children at Human Dreams Village, a local facility for orphans and disabled children.On this occasion, Viettel Tanzania (Halotel) – a subsidiary of Viettel Military Industry and Telecom Group in the East African country, also handed over four solar panels to the village.The charity programme was jointly held by the Vietnamese and Cuban embassies in Tanzania, during which Cuban doctors and nurses provided free health check-ups for the children.Human Dreams is a non-governmental organisation that is home to 19 orphans and disabled children aged from one to ten.-VNA