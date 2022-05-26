Politics PM receives President of Paris-based Pasteur Institute Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has proposed that the Pasteur Institute in Paris and the Pasteur Network continue to support and coordinate with Vietnam in promoting medical research, especially on COVID-19 and post-COVID issues, as well as emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases.

Politics Vietnam calls on Asia to maintain peaceful, stable environment for prosperity Asia needs to play a greater role in maintaining and fostering a peaceful and stable environment conducive to development and prosperity in the region and beyond, on the shared basis of cooperation, understanding, trust and responsibility, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

Politics Incumbent, former officials of Da Nang, Quang Binh disciplined Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on May 26 chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures on an official of Da Nang city and a former official of Quang Binh province.

Politics Deputy PM’s remarks at 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia Vietnam's Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on May 26 attended and delivered his remarks at the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia in Tokyo, Japan.