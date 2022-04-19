Vietnam, Cuba share experience in raising position of women
Vietnam, Cuba share experience in raising position of women (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) – The Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) and the Federation of Cuban Women (FCW) have reached a cooperation agreement for 2022-2027, under which they will further boost information sharing, delegation exchanges and coordination at international forums.
The agreement was signed by VWU President Ha Thi Nga and FCW Secretary General Teresa Amarelle Boué following their talks in Cuba on April 18.
At the talks, Nga briefed Amarelle Boué on the operations of her union as well as the achievements Vietnamese women have recorded over the years across different spheres, from politics to economy and socio-cultural activities.
At the signing ceremony of cooperation agreement (Photo: VNA)
Amarelle Boué highlighted milestones in the liberation of Cuban women since the success of the revolution in 1959, and informed the VWU President about her federation’s operations, notably its contributions to building the 2019 Constitution and the Family Code, expected to be adopted soon.
They reviewed cooperation between the two associations and shared experience in areas of mutual concern, including the improvement of women’s roles in people-elected agencies and the State apparatus, and vocational training for women./.