At the Vietnamese pavilion (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – The Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France on March 19-20 represented Vietnam at the 2022 Francophonie Weekend, which was held in celebration of the International Francophonie Day 2022 (March 20) in France’s Seine et Marne, 60km from Paris.

Adorned with the national flag, the pavilion of Vietnam drew attention of many event-goers. Publications in the Vietnamese language on the country’s seas and islands, and tourist attractions, souvenir and traditional musical instruments were on display.

The centre held a special programme promoting Vietnamese cuisine, music, and martial arts on March 19.

Director of the centre Nghiem Xuan Dong said it participated previous editions of the biennial event in the past seven years, adding that Vietnam will be a guest of honour of the fifth edition slated for 2024.

This year's event hosted nearly 40 booths of members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

It offers chances for participating countries to introduce their culture through music, cuisine, literature and folk games, as well as bolster mutual understanding via discussions on emerging issues in member countries./.