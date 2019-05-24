Vietnamese cyclist Nguyen Thi Thu Mai (middle) celebrates winning the overall yellow jersey of the Tour of Zhoushan Island II. (Photo: thethao.sggp.org.vn)

- Vietnamese cyclist Nguyen Thi Thu Mai won the Tour of Zhoushan Island II, which concluded in China on May 23.In the second stage held on May 23 morning, Mai fought off challenges from strong riders from Italy and New Zealand to win in a time of 2:23.48.The second and third places went to Annamarie Lipp of New Zealand and Lisa Morzentti of Italy.Earlier, in the first stage, Mai ranked 12th, while Sun Jiaiun of China won the stage.On May 21, Nguyen Thi That of Vietnam won the Tour of Zhoushan Island I. She finished the 85.35km course first ahead of Arianna Fidanza and Lisa Morzenti, both of Italy.The six-strong Vietnamese women’s cycling team includes Mai, That, Phan Thi Lieu, Nguyen Thi Thi, Tran Tuyet Nuong, and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and they won the title for the best team on May 21.-VNA