Nguyen Thi That finished first in the Tour of Zhoushan Island I. Arianna Fidanza and Lisa Morzenti achieved second and third place finishes. (Source: vietnamnet.vn)

– Nguyen Thi That of Vietnam won the first stage Tour of Zhoushan Island I in China on May 21.The Asian champion sprinted away in the last 20 minutes to finish the 85km course first with a time of 2hr 50min ahead of Arianna Fidanza and Lisa Morzenti, both from Italy.Vietnam also topped the team podium. They were followed by High Ambition 2020 of Japan and Team Illuminate from Malaysia.Cyclists continue with the Tour of Zhoushan Island II with two stages on May 22 and 23. — VNA