World ASEAN members bolster trade with Mexican state The ASEAN Committee in Mexico, comprising Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, joined hands with authorities of Mexico’s Yucatan state to arrange a business forum in Merida city on November 15.

World ASEAN, Japan step up transport cooperation ASEAN and Japan agreed to enhance transport cooperation towards environmental sustainability at the 17th ASEAN-Japan Transport Ministers Meeting, which was held in Hanoi on November 15.

ASEAN ASEAN should work harder for stronger transport connectivity: minister Vietnamese Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has highlighted the need for ASEAN to continue enhancing transport connectivity among its member countries.