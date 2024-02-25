Culture - Sports The unique dragon seals of Bat Trang Drawing inspiration from the “Hoang de chi bao” (Treasure of the Emperor) gold seal, recently repatriated from France, artisans in Bat Trang pottery village have crafted unique Dragon seals with gold plating to meet demand during the Year of the Dragon.

Videos Central Highlands holds great potential for cultural tourism The Central Highlands boasts a diverse culture which is enriched by ethnic minority groups from many parts of the country, thus the region has huge potential for cultural tourism development.