Caracas (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang held talks with President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro Moros in Caracas on April 18, as part of his ongoing official visit to the Latin American country.

President Maduro hailed Vietnam as a development model for many countries across the world, including Venezuela. He believed that the Deputy PM’s visit will herald a new phase of cooperation between the two countries as Venezuela and Vietnam are celebrating the 35th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year.

He also affirmed his determination to carry forward Commander Hugo Chávez’s legacy of fostering relations with Vietnam.

Deputy PM Quang, for his part, believed that under the leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and President Maduro, Venezuela will continue achieving more victories in the cause of national development and raising its global standing.

Vietnam considers Venezuela one of its traditional friends and important partners in Latin America, he said, wishing that the bilateral ties would grow increasingly practical and effective for the development cause of each country.

Informing the host about the outcomes of his meetings with Venezuelan ministers and working sessions between ministries, sectors and localities of the two nations, he suggested the two sides increase the exchange of delegations, consolidate existing cooperation mechanisms and dialogues, and boost economic-trade-investment ties to match the bilateral political relations and potential of each country.

In reply, President Maduro vowed to direct and urge Venezuelan ministries, agencies and localities to soon negotiate cooperation documents and launch specific projects with Vietnam. He affirmed the Venezuelan Government’s commitment to offering all possible support to Vietnamese firms to do business in the country.

Both sides agreed to actively prepare for upcoming visits by high-ranking leaders, soon convene the 4th session of the Inter-Governmental Committee, regularly and flexibly deploy the political consultation mechanism between the two foreign ministries, and work closely together at international organisations and multilateral forums.

They vowed to foster bilateral economic, trade and investment ties through increasing the exchange of business delegations, promotion and networking activities, leveraging existing cooperation mechanisms to address lingering obstacles and improving the effectiveness of economic collaboration.

The two governments will accompany businesses to encourage and facilitate bilateral cooperation and investment projects, especially in the realms of oil and gas, agriculture, telecommunications and construction.

On global and regional issues of mutual interest, they shared the view that differences should be resolved through peaceful means in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.

Later, they witnessed the signing of five cooperation documents, including an action plan to deploy cooperation between the two agriculture ministries for the 2024 – 2030 period, and Memoranda of Understanding and letters of intent in the fields of oil and gas, petrochemical refining, telecommunications, and construction material production.

Earlier on April 18 morning, Deputy PM Quang hosted separate receptions for Venezuelan ministers and other high-ranking officials who proposed measures to fortify cooperation in promising areas./.