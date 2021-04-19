Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau economy grows in Q1 The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau managed to achieve positive economic growth in the first quarter of 2021 driven by a surge in industrial production, port services and domestic travel.

Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,190 VND per USD on April 19, down 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 16).

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports up 20% during Q1 Vietnam exported 10.61 billion USD worth of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first quarter of 2021, up 19.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Business High-tech poultry incubation factory inaugurated in Tay Ninh A high-tech poultry incubation factory was inaugurated in the southern province of Tay Ninh on April 17 by Bel Ga Joint Stock Company which is strongly supported by two family-owned European companies: Belgabroed and De Heus Group.