Business Nearly 7 million USD of public investment disbursed in six months Disbursement of public investment in the first six months of 2020 amounted to nearly 156 trillion VND (6.73 million USD), fulfilling 33.1 percent of the plan set by the National Assembly and the Prime Minister, higher than the 28.56 percent recorded in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Corporate bond market to boom in second half Companies are looking to raise debts from bond issuance before the amended Law on Securities takes effect next January.

Business Da Lat - hub of flower exports Da Lat, known as the city of flowers, is set to become a fresh flower export hub in Southeast Asia. The central highlands city aims to raise its annual flower export value far beyond the current 50 million US dollars to match its capacity of producing yearly 3.1 billion flower branches.

Business Soc Trang’s export revenue grows 26 percent despite COVID-19 Export revenue of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang reached 470 million USD in the first six months of 2020, up 26 percent over the same period in 2019, despite impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and severe salinity.