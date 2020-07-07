Vietnamese firm to export electric motorbikes to Cuba
PEGA's electric motorbikes to be exported to Cuba (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese electric motorbike manufacturer PEGA has recently signed contracts with a value of nearly 3 million USD to export two types of electric motorbikes to Cuba after its partner in the Caribbean nation had successfully tested and assessed the products’ overall quality.
The first contract includes an order of 1,260 PEGA XMEN electric motorbikes with a value of roughly 20 billion VND (862,000 USD). The order is currently being completed with efforts made to prepare to transport the products to Cuba.
The second stipulates the shipment of more than 2,500 PEGA XMEN and PEGA AURA electric motorbikes, worth over 40 billion VND, with the shipment scheduled for August.
PEGA XMEN and PEGA AURA are two popular types of electric motorbikes with their engines having a capacity of 1,200W. Each electric motorbike can carry up to three people and has the ability to climb slopes with no difficulty.
Upon discussing the deal, PEGA Vietnam said that their Cuban partners expressed a desire to exclusively distribute PEGA electric motorbikes with a minimum of 20,000 units per year./.