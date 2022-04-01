Politics Vietnam’s equipment, goods to be transported to UNISFA Nearly 2,000 tonnes of equipment and goods of Vietnam's first military engineering unit participating in the United Nations peacekeeping operations at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) will be transported from Hai Phong port in the northern city of Hai Phong to the mission from April 4, according to the Ministry of National Defence’s Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 1 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Egyptian President welcomes Vietnam-Egypt friendship, cooperation Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said he hoped Vietnam and Egypt will actively maintain the friendly and cooperative relations when he received the letter of credentials presented by newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Dung in Cairo on March 31.

Politics Association plans to work for stronger Vietnam-Japan ties The Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association (VJFA) of Vinh Long province plans to increase activities to further develop bilateral ties and popularise the solidarity and friendship between the two countries, heard the association's second congress on March 31.