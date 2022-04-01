Vietnamese Embassy visits Thai localities for tourism, twining development
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh (L) at a working session with Kanchanaburi authorities (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand led by Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh on March 30-31 visited in Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi provinces to foster tourism cooperation and twinning between them and Vietnamese localities.
During meetings with the two provinces’ authorities, the Vietnamese diplomat highlighted the sound development of Vietnam-Thailand ties across all spheres over the past 45 years, noting that the nations now have 18 twin towns.
Thanh hoped that Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi with their strengths would push for cooperation with their Vietnamese peers toward the establishment of twin town relations.
Ronapop Leungpiroj, Governor of Ratchaburi, said the tourism industries of Vietnam and Thailand see many prospects for cooperation, especially after both countries have loosened their post-COVID-19 immigration policies.
Ronnapop Viengsimma, Deputy Governor of Kanchanaburi, said the province wants to set up twining ties with a Vietnamese locality but the plan is hindered by COVID-19. He said he will propose the governor to implement the twining plan.
Ambassador Thanh thanked the Kanchanaburi authorities for supporting the Vietnamese community in maintaining Vietnamese pagodas there and stated the embassy is willing to aid the province to connect with Vietnamese localities for cooperation promotion in the time to come./.