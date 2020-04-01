Vietnamese firm contributes to COVID-19 combat in Laos
At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – Xekaman 1 Power Ltd., Co under Viet-Laos Power JSC on April 1 donated 30,000 USD to the COVID-19 combat of the Lao government and people.
The donation was handed to the Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Somdy Duangdy.
Addressing the hand-over ceremony, Dinh Ngoc Diep, chief representative of Viet-Laos Power JSC, thanked the Lao government for facilitating the company’s operation in the country over the past years.
Through the donation, the company hopes to join hands with the Lao government and people to soon contain and stamp out the pandemic, he said.
Somdy Duangdy said the gift has demonstrated not only the company’s social responsibility but also sentiments and special relations between Vietnam and Laos./.