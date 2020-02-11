Vietnamese firms to attend Gulfood Expo in Dubai
The Vietnam pavilion at Gulfood Expo 2019 attracted a large number of visitors. (Photo: congthuong.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - Some 20 Vietnamese enterprises will participate in the Gulfood Exhibition Dubai 2020 – the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade show, slated to be held at the World Trade Centre in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates from February 16-20.
The Vietnamese section at the expo will showcase foodstuff, farm produce, seafood and forestry products, processed fruits and vegetables, beverage and spices, according to the agricultural promotion centre under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The centre described the event as a good opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to seek new customers and expand their market shares in the Middle East, Africa and Southwest Asia.
This is the 25th year the trade show will be held, with more than 5,000 exhibitors from 200 countries and territories worldwide. It is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors.
At the previous expo, Vietnamese enterprises signed contracts worth approximately 20 million USD, including some 7 million USD worth of seafood products and 4 million USD worth of spices./.