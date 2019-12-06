Third Vietnam Coffee Day to begin this weekend
The third Vietnam Coffee Day will run in Pleiku City, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai from December 8 – 10, with coffee-drinking culture in focus.
This year's festival will highlight the promotion and development of specialty coffee and organic coffee products in a bid to make Gia Lai and the Central Highlands at large a popular destination of coffee lovers around the world.
This year’s festival will highlight the promotion and development of specialty coffee and organic coffee products in a bid to make Gia Lai and the Central Highlands at large a popular destination of coffee lovers around the world.
It will feature a series of events, including an exhibition on various coffee products from six top coffee producing provinces – Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Lam Dong, Kon Tum and Son La. Hundreds of stalls will display premium products from popular coffee brands like Vinacafe, L’amant, Nestlé, and Kingcoffee.
Participating delegates will be given a chance to take a tour to local sustainable coffee gardens and coffee factories while business-matching events will also be held among coffee importers and coffee producers and distributors from both home and overseas.
Gia Lai is now home to about 300 hectares of organic coffee, certified by the USDA. Local farmers have also partnered with food and beverage producer Nestlé to bring safe coffee straight from farm to table.
According to the Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa Association (Vicofa), Vietnam exported 1.48 million tonnes of coffee for 2.5 billion USD in the first 11 months of the year, down 15.2 percent and 22.7 percent, respectively, from the same period last year. Coffee prices averaged over 1,720 USD per tonne, a year-on-year drop of 9 percent.
Coffee exports declined in all markets with biggest decreases seen in Mexico, South Africa, Indonesia and Denmark.
Coffee, one of Vietnam’s main currency earners, is expected to bring home 3.74 billion USD this year. However, the industry will be likely not to meet this goal as the exports only reached 3 billion USD in the first 11 months.
The Vietnam Coffee Day is expected to further promote coffee brands of Giai Lai as well as the entire Central Highlands, contributing to improving value of Vietnamese coffee products ./.