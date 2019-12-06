Business Largest AEON Mall opens in Hanoi AEON Mall Vietnam Co Ltd on December 5 officially opened its fifth shopping and entertainment complex in Hanoi’s Ha Dong district.

Business Bac Giang farmers cash in on citrus fruit plantation Citrus farmers in the northern province of Bac Giang have been earning high incomes from growing oranges and grapefruit.

Business JETRO holds agro business meeting in Hanoi The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) opened the Japan-Vietnam Agricultural Business Meeting 2019 in Hanoi on December 5.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on December 6 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,164 VND/USD on December 6, down 3 VND from the previous day.