Vietnamese musician Dang Huu Phuc (left) at a rehearsal. (Photo from the Festival's facebook page)

- A Vietnamese musical piece, Four Symphonic Pictures from Vietnamese Folk Songs, has been played at the Beijing Modern Music Festival.It was composed by Dang Huu Phuc, a winner of the Golden Goblet for the best music at the Shanghai International Film Festival in 2005 for A Distant Past.This is the first time he has been invited to the music festival. Phuc said he wanted to introduce Vietnamese folk music to international audiences, particular folk songs from the north-west through this festival.“The works I create are often derived from the music left by our ancestors,” he said.Phuc trained in both the piano and composition at the Vietnam National Academy of Music. He went on to train at the National Superior Conservatory of Paris for Music and Dance in France. He also taught piano and composition there.His works for piano solo were played by Dang Thai Son, winner of the 1980 International Chopin piano competition in Poland.His most renowned works for orchestra are Pizzicato Vietnam (2009), Suite for string (2012), and overture Fete (2003). His works have been performed in many parts of the world including France, the US, Canada, Australia, China, and South Korea and have been recorded in Japan.The piece Four Symphonic Pictures from Vietnamese Folk Songs has been well received by audiences and experts.An Italian music teacher, Simona De Rosa, said she really likes Vietnamese folk music because it is truly traditional.“I also think that Vietnamese traditional folk music has different characteristics. That is why I like it so much,” he said.The Beijing Modern Music Festival is one of three important Chinese music events along with the Shanghai Contemporary Music Week and China-ASEAN Music Week. It has been held since 2002.This year, it was held from May 19 to 25.-VNS/VNA