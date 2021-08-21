Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – In response to the call of the President, the Prime Minister, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, and the Ministry of Foreign Affair, the Vietnamese community in Russia has raised 10 million rubles (nearly 150,000 USD) to support the country’s COVID-19 vaccine fund, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi said on August 20.



While addressing the closing ceremony of the 2021 Vietnam Community Football Championship in Russia, he emphasised that in the current pandemic situation, any support or contribution is very valuable which expresses the kindheartedness of the Vietnamese community in Russia towards the fatherland.



The tournament, which was organised by the Vietnamese Association in Russia in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy, was attended by 300 players and members of the coaching staff.

The ambassador said it was not only a community sports competition but also an event to help raise the spirit of solidarity towards the homeland of the participants in particular and the Vietnamese community in Russia in general.



At the award ceremony, Tran Phu Thuan, Vice Chairman of the overseas Vietnamese Association in Russia, head of the tournament’s organising committee, presented the symbolic amount of more than 127,000 rubles (nearly 1,800 USD) that collected in the final match to support Vietnam’COVID-19 vaccine fund.



Meanwhile, over the past time, Vietnamese expats in Germany have supported Vietnam’s pandemic fight through various forms such as providing medical equipment and financial support for the country’s COVID-19 vaccine fund.



For instance, Tran Dang Khoa, a Vietnamese in German, together with THACO Group and Tran Ba Duong, Group’s chairman, presented 3 million quick test kits to Vietnam. An additional 1,8 million test kits had also been donated by Khoa and THACO.



According to the Vietnamese ambassador in Germany Nguyen Minh Vu, given the complicated pandemic situation in the country as well as the difficulties of the Vietnamese community in Germany, such donations are very practical for pandemic prevention and control in Vietnam, reflecting the sharing with the country's challenges./.