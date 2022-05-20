Vietnamese included in Korean school’s career counseling for students
The Vietnamese language has since 2019 been taught at the Myeonmok High School in Seoul, making this the first non-specialised school in the Republic of Korea to teach the language to high school students.
Vietnamese has been included in Myeonmok High School’s curriculum as a second foreign language since April 2019.
With the employment of two Vietnamese-language teachers who have high capacity and deep understanding of the Korean culture, Myeonmok has held weekly meetings with all of its teachers to improve their knowledge of Vietnam and help students shape their vision.
Through these events, teachers have become more familiar with the language while more students have chosen to learn Vietnamese and paid attention to the country, according to the principal./.