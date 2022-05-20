Vietnamese has been included in Myeonmok High School’s curriculum as a second foreign language since April 2019.

With the employment of two Vietnamese-language teachers who have high capacity and deep understanding of the Korean culture, Myeonmok has held weekly meetings with all of its teachers to improve their knowledge of Vietnam and help students shape their vision.

Through these events, teachers have become more familiar with the language while more students have chosen to learn Vietnamese and paid attention to the country, according to the principal./.

VNA