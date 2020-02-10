Politics Vietnam remembers assistance of Russian war veterans: Minister The Vietnamese Party, State, army and people always keep in mind the whole-hearted, great and effective assistance of Russian war veterans during the past struggle for national liberation, a high-ranking officer has said.

Politics Vietnam will make all efforts to deepen ties with Cuba: Politburo member The Party, State and people of Vietnam will make every endeavour to consolidate and deepen traditional, special friendship with Cuba, said Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, during her meetings with Cuban leaders this week.

Politics Myanmar State Counsellor highlights importance of ties with Vietnam Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan on February 7 paid a courtesy visit to State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw.

Politics Party leader chairs meeting of 13th National Party Congress's sub-committee Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong presided over a meeting of the sub-committee in charge of documents for the 13th National Party Congress in Hanoi on February 7.