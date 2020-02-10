Vietnamese, Indian young officers bolster exchange
Sen. Lieut. Col. Nguyen Duc Cuong (R) receive a souvenir from Captain Prabhat Misha (Photo: www.tienphong.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Young officers of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the Indian armed forces gathered at an activity in Hanoi on February 10 to bolster friendship and cooperation between the countries’ armies and youth officers in particular.
Speaking at the event, Sen. Lieut. Col. Nguyen Duc Cuong, head of the Vietnamese delegation, affirmed that the visit by Indian young officers is part of activities to enhance friendship, mutual understanding and trust, thereby strengthening the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership.
He voiced his hope that the countries’ armies will be further active in promoting the Vietnam-Indian Joint Vision Statement on defence cooperation for 2015-2020 and agreements reached by the two defence ministries for young officers.
The two sides should bolster exchange and experience sharing in the spheres of armed forces building, military art, policies for soldiers and martyrs, and United Nations’ peacekeeping, among others.
For his part, head of the Indian delegation, Captain Prabhat Misha affirmed the determination to maintain and promote the sound cooperation between the countries, armed forces and young officers.
He pledged that Indian young officers will always support the education and training to raise capacity of the VPA in various fields./.
