Vietnamese Intellectual Society in UK vows to contribute to Vietnam’s strategic policies
The Vietnamese Intellectual Society in the UK and Ireland (VIS) will contribute to the building of Vietnam's strategic policies while actively strengthening bilateral relations, and attracting the UK Government-funded projects in the fields of research and science-technology, said its Chairman Prof. Nguyen Xuan Huan.
At the VIS’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) convened at the Judge Business School under the University of Cambridge on February 17, Huan emphasised that with its members being professors, doctors, and scientists working in various fields in the UK and Ireland, VIS stands ready to provide counselling to the Vietnamese Government in formulating policies tailored to the country's context. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of aligning with global technological trends.
Last year, VIS significantly facilitated educational collaboration between Vietnam and the UK through a mentoring programme sponsored by the British Council. Through this initiative, VIS professors directly mentored and advised nearly 100 young lecturers from 50 Vietnamese universities, aiding in their skill development, including publishing studies and international scientific articles, forming research groups, and building internationally accredited laboratories.
A outstanding initiative of VIS in fostering member connection is the Coffee Talk event, an online themed discussion platform where members across the UK share insights and experiences on scientific research activities, professional expertise and soft skills. In 2023, VIS held 13 Coffee Talk sessions featuring speakers from various fields.
Also last year, VIS admitted over 60 new members, increasing the total membership to 154. These members include professors, associate professors, senior lecturers and Vietnamese researchers studying or working at over 60 universities in the UK and Ireland.
VIS's initiatives also extended to the launch of the Mentorship and Talent Development (MTD) programme at the National Economics University in Hanoi in 2022, aimed at supporting talented students. It also collaborated with the British Council to connect researchers from both countries.
The AGM, an annual event, serves as a platform for VIS to review its past activities and chart its course for the future.
Following the meeting, VIS partnered with the Vietnamese Student Association in Cambridge to celebrate the Lunar New Year at Westminster College, University of Cambridge./.