This is the first visit of a Kazakh President to Vietnam in 12 years, and also the first time Tokayev visits Vietnam in his new position.

At their talks after the welcome ceremony, President Thuong told his Kazakh counterpart Tokayev that, Vietnam always attaches importance to the traditional friendship with Kazakhstan, regarding the country as a leading important partner in Central Asia.

For his part, President Tokayev lauded Vietnam’s reform policy as well as its socio-economic performance and its improving prestige in the international arena. The Kazakh State always treasures the long-standing friendship with Vietnam and considers the country one of the most important partners in Asia-Pacific, he added.

The two leaders agreed on many specific measures to deepen the bilateral ties, and shared their views on regional and international issues of shared concern.

Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge for Kazakhstan to foster cooperation with other Southeast Asian countries, while Kazakhstan will help Vietnam step up collaboration with other countries in Central Asia, they noted.

The two leaders expressed their hope that the two-way trade will reach 1.5 billion USD soon, and concurred to expand partnership to other potential areas, such as transportation, education-training, culture, sports, tourism, finance, banking, and high technology.

Following the talks, the two leader witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements./.

